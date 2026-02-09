Haryana: From Fields to Sports Fields – A New Legacy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini affirmed on Monday that the state has risen as a beacon in the sports world, consistently producing champions on both national and international platforms. The Chief Minister emphasized that Haryana's identity has evolved from solely being a land of agriculture to also being recognized for its sports achievements.

Addressing a gathering at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram, Saini inaugurated the Chief Minister's Cup and rewarded medal winners from the 38th National Games with approximately ₹24 crore. The event celebrated the state's burgeoning sports talent and was attended by several dignitaries, including Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh and other officials.

Highlighting the achievements, Saini noted that Haryana's athletes clinched 153 medals in the National Games. The government has been providing substantial financial rewards to medalists, alongside initiatives like the Chief Minister's Cup to unearth talent across Haryana. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India are transforming the sports culture nationwide, turning sports into a vehicle for nation-building.

The government is resolute in its support for athletes, channeling significant funds towards sports infrastructure and awards. Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Gaurav Gautam hailed the honors given to hundreds of athletes, calling it a milestone in the nation's sports history. As Haryana aspires to dominate future Olympics under various initiatives, the state is fostering a sports-friendly environment poised for international success.

