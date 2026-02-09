Breaking Ceasefires: The Violent Struggle in Gaza

Israeli forces have killed four militants in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Monday as they emerged from an underground tunnel and fired on troops. Israel's military views this as a grave violation of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas, which had been in effect since last October.

There is no immediate comment from Hamas, but sources linked to the group identified one of the dead as Anas Annashar, the son of senior Hamas official and co-founder Issa Annashar. In response to similar incidents, Israel has conducted airstrikes across Gaza resulting in multiple casualties.

Later on Monday, an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City resulted in the deaths of three Palestinians, raising further tensions. The Israeli military has made no comment, but a security official indicated retaliation for ceasefire violations. As violence impacts the fragile truce, both sides continue to dispute over responsibility for breaches amid Washington's calls for further peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)