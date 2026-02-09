Left Menu

Breaking Ceasefires: The Violent Struggle in Gaza

Israeli forces killed militants in Gaza after they attacked from a tunnel, breaching a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Hamas did not comment on the killings, including Anas Annashar, related to a senior Hamas official. Violence continues as both sides accuse each other of violating the fragile truce amidst ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli forces have killed four militants in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Monday as they emerged from an underground tunnel and fired on troops. Israel's military views this as a grave violation of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas, which had been in effect since last October.

There is no immediate comment from Hamas, but sources linked to the group identified one of the dead as Anas Annashar, the son of senior Hamas official and co-founder Issa Annashar. In response to similar incidents, Israel has conducted airstrikes across Gaza resulting in multiple casualties.

Later on Monday, an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City resulted in the deaths of three Palestinians, raising further tensions. The Israeli military has made no comment, but a security official indicated retaliation for ceasefire violations. As violence impacts the fragile truce, both sides continue to dispute over responsibility for breaches amid Washington's calls for further peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

