Breaking Ceasefires: The Violent Struggle in Gaza
Israeli forces killed militants in Gaza after they attacked from a tunnel, breaching a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Hamas did not comment on the killings, including Anas Annashar, related to a senior Hamas official. Violence continues as both sides accuse each other of violating the fragile truce amidst ongoing conflict.
Israeli forces have killed four militants in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Monday as they emerged from an underground tunnel and fired on troops. Israel's military views this as a grave violation of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas, which had been in effect since last October.
There is no immediate comment from Hamas, but sources linked to the group identified one of the dead as Anas Annashar, the son of senior Hamas official and co-founder Issa Annashar. In response to similar incidents, Israel has conducted airstrikes across Gaza resulting in multiple casualties.
Later on Monday, an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City resulted in the deaths of three Palestinians, raising further tensions. The Israeli military has made no comment, but a security official indicated retaliation for ceasefire violations. As violence impacts the fragile truce, both sides continue to dispute over responsibility for breaches amid Washington's calls for further peace negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire on the Brink: Gaza Strains Under Renewed Violence
Tension in Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts in Ukhrul
Violence Strikes Twice in Moti Nagar Park: Tracing a Tragic Evening
Those who continue to fire bullets, torch schools, hospitals won't be spared; violence will get firm response: Amit Shah to Naxals.
Those who shun violence must trust Constitutional democracy; don't be misled by diversionary attempts: Prez Murmu in Chhattisgarh.