Controversial 'One-in One-out' Migrant Scheme Faces Scrutiny

A new deportation scheme between Britain and France faces criticism for lack of adequate support for migrants. A UK report highlights inadequate access to translators and legal advice. Critics argue it may breach international human rights law, with calls for the programme's termination from UN experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's 'one-in one-out' migrant scheme with France is under fire for insufficient support and transparency for deported migrants. According to a recent report, individuals deported under this scheme lack access to adequate translation services and legal counsel, exacerbating anxiety and confusion among them.

The scheme allows the UK to deport migrants who arrive by boat and in return, accepts an equal number from France through a new legal route. The UK Home Office emphasizes detainee welfare, but rights groups criticize the lack of due process and potential human rights violations.

The UN and rights groups are urging for the scheme's termination, citing severe human rights concerns. Despite criticisms, the British government maintains the scheme aims to deter dangerous and illegal crossings. The French Ministry of Interior has yet to comment on these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

