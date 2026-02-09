Tarique Rahman Touts Vision for a Democratic, Self-Reliant Bangladesh

In an emphatic conclusion to his nationwide election campaign, BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman underscored plans for a 'self-reliant' and 'democratic' Bangladesh ahead of the February 12 polls.

Addressing citizens across professions, Rahman appealed for votes and outlined a vision catering to every segment of society. He reinforced promises of a pluralistic society and highlighted BNP's focus on employment, governance, and education reforms, while avoiding foreign policy discussions.

As the political landscape shifts with Awami League's absence, analysts predict a challenging contest between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, yet uncertainty brews regarding voter sentiments amid looming constitutional reforms and leadership voids.

(With inputs from agencies.)