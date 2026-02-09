Tarique Rahman Touts Vision for a Democratic, Self-Reliant Bangladesh
BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman concluded his election campaign emphasizing a democratic and self-reliant Bangladesh. Rahman urged voters from various sectors to support BNP, promising social and economic empowerment. Key proposals include job creation, women's empowerment, and technical education reforms. The upcoming elections face uncertainties amidst the absence of the Awami League.
In an emphatic conclusion to his nationwide election campaign, BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman underscored plans for a 'self-reliant' and 'democratic' Bangladesh ahead of the February 12 polls.
Addressing citizens across professions, Rahman appealed for votes and outlined a vision catering to every segment of society. He reinforced promises of a pluralistic society and highlighted BNP's focus on employment, governance, and education reforms, while avoiding foreign policy discussions.
As the political landscape shifts with Awami League's absence, analysts predict a challenging contest between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, yet uncertainty brews regarding voter sentiments amid looming constitutional reforms and leadership voids.
