Madhya Pradesh CM Inspires Students Ahead of Board Exams
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav encouraged students at a Bhopal school ahead of board exams, stressing diligence without stress. During his visit, he emphasized the importance of self-confidence and discipline, assuring students that exams are phases of life, not destinations.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Government Excellence School in Bhopal on Monday, engaging with students before the board exams. He congratulated students across the state, urging them to approach the exams without stress and emphasizing the beneficial changes under the new education policy.
During the "Pariksha Par Samvad - 2026" program, held at Government Subhash Higher Secondary Excellence School, Yadav offered guidance on exam preparation, stressing determination over fear. He highlighted the need for students to continually improve their skills and maintain self-belief during exam periods.
Yadav reminded students that exams are a phase, not an end goal, and urged them to adopt hard work as a habit. He encouraged a balanced routine, disciplined approach, and self-confidence as keys to success and reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening the education system as upcoming board exams for Classes 10 and 12 approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thane Autorickshaw Appeal: Ensuring Students Reach Exam Centres On Time
New Mayor Encourages Students: Success Through Preparation and Positivity
No matter how much inspiration is there, it will not be of any use without discipline: PM Modi to students.
First and most important quality of leadership is to be able to communicate your thoughts clearly to at least 10 people: PM Modi to students.
Empowerment Through Technology: Modi's Message to Students