Left Menu

Shimla District Police's Successful Drug Crackdown: 1.8 kg Charas Seized

Shimla District Police, under SSP Gaurav Singh's leadership, launched a major anti-drug operation, seizing 1.8 kg of charas and reinforcing their strict zero-tolerance policy. The operation aligns with Himachal Pradesh's commitment to eliminating drug trafficking, with directives to intensify surveillance and cooperation with the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:22 IST
Shimla District Police's Successful Drug Crackdown: 1.8 kg Charas Seized
Police with the arrested accused (Photo: Shimla Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, Shimla District Police launched an extensive narcotics crackdown, resulting in the seizure of 1.8 kilograms of charas. The operation was spearheaded by Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, IPS, and underscores the law enforcement agency's commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes under a strict zero-tolerance policy.

Upon assuming command, SSP Gaurav Singh made it clear that narcotics prevention and detection are top priorities. He emphasized that all field units must actively contribute to the state's commitment and adhere to directives from the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Ashok Tewari. On February 9, 2026, a police team on patrol duty successfully recovered the charas, leading to a criminal FIR being registered.

The accused is in custody, with further investigations underway by the police. Praising the Chopal Police Station's efforts, SSP Singh reiterated the mission to make Shimla drug-free, urging police and public cooperation. Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tewari reinforced the state's zero-tolerance stance, instructing intensified efforts against drug networks to protect the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Rebirth of Tarique Rahman: A New Era for Bangladesh?

The Rebirth of Tarique Rahman: A New Era for Bangladesh?

 Global
2
India-US Trade Agreement to Boost Indian Agriculture with Zero-Duty Access

India-US Trade Agreement to Boost Indian Agriculture with Zero-Duty Access

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir

Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir

 India
4
Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026