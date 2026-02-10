Shimla District Police's Successful Drug Crackdown: 1.8 kg Charas Seized

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, Shimla District Police launched an extensive narcotics crackdown, resulting in the seizure of 1.8 kilograms of charas. The operation was spearheaded by Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, IPS, and underscores the law enforcement agency's commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes under a strict zero-tolerance policy.

Upon assuming command, SSP Gaurav Singh made it clear that narcotics prevention and detection are top priorities. He emphasized that all field units must actively contribute to the state's commitment and adhere to directives from the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Ashok Tewari. On February 9, 2026, a police team on patrol duty successfully recovered the charas, leading to a criminal FIR being registered.

The accused is in custody, with further investigations underway by the police. Praising the Chopal Police Station's efforts, SSP Singh reiterated the mission to make Shimla drug-free, urging police and public cooperation. Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tewari reinforced the state's zero-tolerance stance, instructing intensified efforts against drug networks to protect the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)