Left Menu

Sporting Rivalry Unites: India-Pakistan Clash in T20 World Cup

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomes the decision for cricket to transcend politics as India and Pakistan prepare to compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. This comes after Pakistan reversed its boycott, choosing to prioritize sportsmanship over diplomatic tensions, while backing Bangladesh in their disputes with the ICC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:23 IST
Sporting Rivalry Unites: India-Pakistan Clash in T20 World Cup
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for international sports, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced his support for keeping politics out of sports, specifically cricket. His remark came as India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup showdown, reversing Pakistan's initial decision to boycott the match.

The decision, hailed by sports enthusiasts, follows high-level discussions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC), and other cricket bodies. Pakistan's reconsideration underlined a diplomatic effort aimed at maintaining the sanctity of sports amid geopolitical tensions.

The change was encouraged by various stakeholders, including Bangladesh Cricket Board and even Sri Lanka's President, who were keen on avoiding disruptions in the cricketing calendar. It illustrates the ongoing balancing act between fostering international sportsmanship and addressing regional alliances and disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Astha Singh Speaks Out: Viral Video Misrepresented

Astha Singh Speaks Out: Viral Video Misrepresented

 India
2
Finance Minister to Unveil Fiscal Strategy in Post-Budget Meeting

Finance Minister to Unveil Fiscal Strategy in Post-Budget Meeting

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Sloviansk in Russian Airstrike

Tragedy Strikes Sloviansk in Russian Airstrike

 Ukraine
4
The Shift in Investment Trends: Gold Surpasses Equity in Inflows

The Shift in Investment Trends: Gold Surpasses Equity in Inflows

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026