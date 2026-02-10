Sporting Rivalry Unites: India-Pakistan Clash in T20 World Cup

In a significant development for international sports, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced his support for keeping politics out of sports, specifically cricket. His remark came as India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup showdown, reversing Pakistan's initial decision to boycott the match.

The decision, hailed by sports enthusiasts, follows high-level discussions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC), and other cricket bodies. Pakistan's reconsideration underlined a diplomatic effort aimed at maintaining the sanctity of sports amid geopolitical tensions.

The change was encouraged by various stakeholders, including Bangladesh Cricket Board and even Sri Lanka's President, who were keen on avoiding disruptions in the cricketing calendar. It illustrates the ongoing balancing act between fostering international sportsmanship and addressing regional alliances and disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)