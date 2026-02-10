Bollywood's Rajpal Yadav Finds Support Amid Legal Woes

In a significant show of solidarity, Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) National President Tej Pratap Yadav announced a financial aid package of Rs 11 lakh for the family of Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav. This announcement comes in the wake of Yadav surrendering to the authorities at Tihar Jail on February 5 due to a sequence of cheque dishonour cases against him.

The JJD President revealed that he learned of the actor's plight through a social media post by his brother, Rao Inderjit Yadav. Offering support on humanitarian grounds, Tej Pratap pledged that his party stands with the actor in this challenging time. He expressed empathy, stating that the financial assistance is aimed at providing relief to Rajpal Yadav's family during this ordeal.

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood also extended his support by announcing a token signing amount for Yadav in his upcoming film, emphasizing the importance of industry solidarity in difficult times. The Delhi High Court had earlier ordered Yadav's surrender following his non-compliance with a payment settlement connected to the cases against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)