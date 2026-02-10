Left Menu

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Achieves Turnaround with Double-Digit Revenue Growth

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd reported a consolidated profit of 11.19 crore for the third quarter, rebounding from a net loss the previous year. The achievement was driven by strong revenue and disciplined execution. For the nine-month period, profits reached 98.66 crore, highlighting a focus on profitable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:56 IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd announced a significant financial turnaround for the third quarter, reporting a consolidated profit after tax of 11.19 crore. This remarkable feat was marked by robust revenue growth and careful operational execution, as opposed to the net loss of 23.8 crore during the same quarter last year.

Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director of TVS Supply Chain, hailed the quarter as a 'significant milestone,' emphasizing the strong top-line growth and a notable improvement in EBITDA performance and margins. The quarter's success was propelled by vigorous business growth in India and efficient operations across various regions.

The revenue for the third quarter soared by 11.1 percent to 2,715.81 crore, compared to the previous year's figures. Global Chief Financial Officer R Vaidhyanathan highlighted the strategic measures implemented to bolster profitability, emphasizing continued earnings growth and margin expansion within the ISCS segment.

