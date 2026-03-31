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Dalai Lama and Pope Leo XIV Unite for Global Peace

The Dalai Lama endorses Pope Leo XIV's call for global peace, stressing compassion and harmony across religions. He emphasizes non-violence as a core tenet of all faiths, urging dialogue and respect in resolving conflicts. Both leaders highlight the futility of war and the need for unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:08 IST
Dalai Lama and Pope Leo XIV Unite for Global Peace
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant appeal to the global community, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has voiced strong support for Pope Leo XIV's call for peace, issued during the recent Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square. The Dalai Lama stressed the importance of non-violence, a principle deeply rooted in all major spiritual traditions.

Speaking from Dharamsala, the Dalai Lama emphasized shared values like compassion, tolerance, and harmony across religions. He highlighted that violence cannot be part of these spiritual teachings, as they all advocate for love and self-discipline. He urged for conflicts, such as those in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine, to be resolved through dialogue and mutual respect.

Pope Leo XIV, during his Palm Sunday homily, reiterated that God is a 'king of peace' who does not condone violence. He expressed special prayers for Christians in the Middle East affected by conflict. The Dalai Lama called for global unity in striving for peace, underscoring that violence only leads to more strife and cannot bring about enduring peace.

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