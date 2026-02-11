Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Balanced Budget: A Vision for Growth and Development

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented a Rs 9.13 lakh crore budget, focusing on education and agriculture for economic growth. The budget prioritizes skill development, infrastructure, and employment, with initiatives like agri-export hubs and simplified business processes to enhance the state's prosperity.

Uttar Pradesh's Balanced Budget: A Vision for Growth and Development
On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna unveiled a Rs 9.13 lakh crore budget for the 2026-27 financial year in the state Assembly, emphasizing education and agriculture as key drivers of economic growth.

Khanna highlighted the government's dedication to fiscal management, noting a 12.2% increase from the previous year's allocation and a capital expenditure of 19.5%. The budget allocates 12.4% to education and 9% to agriculture, reflecting the strategic focus on skill development and employment opportunities for the youth.

Additional initiatives include the creation of an agri-export hub and reforms to simplify business procedures, alongside the enhancement of skill development centers. The minister also acknowledged the Union Budget's inclusion of high-speed rail corridors and cultural site developments, further boosting Uttar Pradesh's economic and cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

