Russia is set to bolster its diplomatic ties with Armenia and Azerbaijan, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov following the visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to the region.

The United States recently secured a strategic partnership agreement with Azerbaijan in Baku and successfully negotiated a nuclear deal with Armenia, which has drawn attention from Russian officials.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov emphasized Russia's extensive experience with Soviet-built nuclear facilities, in light of U.S. ambitions to enhance civilian nuclear cooperation with Yerevan.