The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of potentially planting explosives near a crucial gas pipeline in Serbia, a development prompting international concern. The pipeline, which transports Russian gas to Hungary, could now be under threat, according to the Kremlin's Monday statement.

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, convened an emergency defense council following the discovery of the explosives. Facing an upcoming election, Orban noted Ukraine's ongoing attempts to sever Europe's energy supplies from Russia but refrained from directly blaming Kyiv for this specific incident. Ukraine's foreign ministry has fiercely denied any involvement.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has further implicated Ukraine, citing past sabotages targeting energy infrastructure by Kyiv's regime. Moscow has called upon Budapest and Belgrade to respond to mitigate any potential threats, while urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, following recent discussions in Ankara, to desist from targeting pipelines like South Stream and Blue Stream.

(With inputs from agencies.)