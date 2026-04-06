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Kremlin Points to Ukraine in Explosive Pipeline Scare

The Kremlin suggests Ukraine might be involved in placing explosives near a vital gas pipeline in Serbia. Hungarian PM, Viktor Orban, called for emergency defenses amid re-election pressures, while Ukraine denies any links. Moscow urges actions to minimize threats and criticizes Ukraine's energy sabotage history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:02 IST
Kremlin Points to Ukraine in Explosive Pipeline Scare
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The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of potentially planting explosives near a crucial gas pipeline in Serbia, a development prompting international concern. The pipeline, which transports Russian gas to Hungary, could now be under threat, according to the Kremlin's Monday statement.

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, convened an emergency defense council following the discovery of the explosives. Facing an upcoming election, Orban noted Ukraine's ongoing attempts to sever Europe's energy supplies from Russia but refrained from directly blaming Kyiv for this specific incident. Ukraine's foreign ministry has fiercely denied any involvement.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has further implicated Ukraine, citing past sabotages targeting energy infrastructure by Kyiv's regime. Moscow has called upon Budapest and Belgrade to respond to mitigate any potential threats, while urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, following recent discussions in Ankara, to desist from targeting pipelines like South Stream and Blue Stream.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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