Pace Digitek Secures Major Solar Project in Karnataka

Pace Digitek has announced the successful acquisition of a major solar project in Karnataka, valued at Rs 1,775 crore. The project, which includes a 250 MW solar power facility alongside a 1.1 GWh battery energy storage system, has been secured from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd.

This development, located at Ryapte within the Pavagada Solar Park, marks a significant step in enhancing Karnataka's renewable energy infrastructure. The initiative involves a tariff-based competitive bidding process, with a focus on supplying peak power and optimizing grid utilization in the state.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission has provisionally approved a tariff of Rs 5.51 per unit, including Viability Gap Funding. This project underscores the growing emphasis on renewable energy solutions to meet regional energy demands while promoting sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)