Court Upholds Rights of Thane Transport Contract Workers in Landmark Ruling

In a significant ruling, the Thane Industrial Court has mandated the Thane Municipal Transport Undertaking (TMTU) to maintain the employment of 30 contract workers amid a legal dispute. The ruling, issued on February 2 and released Wednesday, highlights the court's stance against unilateral changes in service conditions during pending legal proceedings.

The dispute originated from a complaint filed by the Maharashtra Municipal Kamgar Union (MMKU) challenging a January 2026 notice from TMTU. This notice stated that workers involved in cleaning and sweeping bus depots would no longer be required post-February 1, following the expiration of a contractor's agreement. TMTU argued the workers' employment was not directly related to them, as they were contracted through Arya Enterprises, whose contract expired on January 31.

Crucially, the court identified discrepancies in TMTU's actions, noting that more workers were employed than initially tendered. Citing unfair labor practices, the court invoked Section 33 of the Industrial Disputes Act, ordering TMTU to retain the workers temporarily while the case is resolved. However, this decision does not guarantee direct employment contracts for the workers with TMTU.