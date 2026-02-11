Left Menu

Court Upholds Rights of Thane Transport Contract Workers in Landmark Ruling

A Thane industrial court has ordered the Thane Municipal Transport Undertaking to continue the services of 30 contract workers, citing unfair labor practices during an ongoing legal dispute. The decision affects workers formerly contracted through Arya Enterprises, emphasizing the importance of maintaining service conditions amid legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:24 IST
Court Upholds Rights of Thane Transport Contract Workers in Landmark Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Thane Industrial Court has mandated the Thane Municipal Transport Undertaking (TMTU) to maintain the employment of 30 contract workers amid a legal dispute. The ruling, issued on February 2 and released Wednesday, highlights the court's stance against unilateral changes in service conditions during pending legal proceedings.

The dispute originated from a complaint filed by the Maharashtra Municipal Kamgar Union (MMKU) challenging a January 2026 notice from TMTU. This notice stated that workers involved in cleaning and sweeping bus depots would no longer be required post-February 1, following the expiration of a contractor's agreement. TMTU argued the workers' employment was not directly related to them, as they were contracted through Arya Enterprises, whose contract expired on January 31.

Crucially, the court identified discrepancies in TMTU's actions, noting that more workers were employed than initially tendered. Citing unfair labor practices, the court invoked Section 33 of the Industrial Disputes Act, ordering TMTU to retain the workers temporarily while the case is resolved. However, this decision does not guarantee direct employment contracts for the workers with TMTU.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Questions Justification Behind Climate Activist Wangchuk’s Preventive Detention

Supreme Court Questions Justification Behind Climate Activist Wangchuk’s Pre...

 India
2
Controversial Citizenship Bill Sparks Debate Ahead of Midterms

Controversial Citizenship Bill Sparks Debate Ahead of Midterms

 Global
3
Sebi Tightens IT Infrastructure Guidelines for Commodity Derivatives

Sebi Tightens IT Infrastructure Guidelines for Commodity Derivatives

 India
4
India-Pakistan Clash Back On: Enthusiastic Tilak Varma Gears Up

India-Pakistan Clash Back On: Enthusiastic Tilak Varma Gears Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026