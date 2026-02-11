Trump's Musings: The Future of NAFTA in Jeopardy

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering the withdrawal of the United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). This prospect has added a layer of uncertainty to the ongoing and crucial renegotiations involving the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that Trump has been discussing this option privately, according to sources familiar with the discussion. The potential move away from the trade pact could have significant economic and political implications for all three countries involved.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report, leaving the future of NAFTA shrouded in doubt as the negotiations continue. The speculation surrounding the U.S. commitment to the agreement underscores the fragile nature of international trade relations.