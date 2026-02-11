Left Menu

Lamborghini Crash: Controversy Over Driver's Identity Continues to Unfold in Kanpur

The driver of Shivam Mishra's Lamborghini, Mohan, admits to causing an accident in Kanpur, injuring one person. Mishra reportedly had a seizure during the incident. While legal steps have been taken and settlements reached with the injured, the police investigation contradicts Mohan's statement, showing Mishra as the driver.

Lomborghini driver Mohan that crashed in Kanpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a twist of events following a dramatic crash in Kanpur, the driver of Shivam Mishra's Lamborghini, Mohan, has confessed to causing the accident that injured one. Mohan claims Mishra experienced a seizure whilst in the passenger seat, causing the vehicle to crash into an autorickshaw, a motorcycle, and a pole.

According to Mohan, the sequence of events unfolded when Mishra's seizure led to involuntary movements, causing chaos in the car. Mishra's lawyer, Narendra Kumar Yadav, stated that an affidavit was submitted by Mohan taking full responsibility for the incident. He further disclosed that a settlement was reached between the injured party and the plaintiff, who agreed to withdraw the complaint after compensation.

However, police investigations tell a different story. Officials maintain that CCTV footage confirmed Shivam Mishra as the driver, listing him in the FIR, contradicting the claims made by Mohan. The authorities have yet to make arrests and continue scrutinizing the case under the BNS 2023 sections in connection with the reckless driving incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

