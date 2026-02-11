Wall Street Surges Amid Robust Job Data

Wall Street's primary indexes experienced a positive opening on Wednesday, supported by job data that exceeded expectations, reflecting a robust U.S. economy. The data also indicated a decrease in the unemployment rate for January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reported an increase of 55.0 points, equivalent to a 0.11% rise, reaching 50,243.15 at market open. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 saw a gain of 34.7 points, or 0.50%, reaching 6,976.48.

The Nasdaq Composite experienced the most considerable rise with 175.8 points, a 0.76% increase, bringing it to 23,278.29, underscoring investor confidence and economic strength.

