Tragic Love Story: Youths' Alleged Suicides Stun Community
Two adjacent villages in Pilibhit district are mourning the losses of a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl, who allegedly both died by suicide. Police suspect a romantic relationship between the two led to their deaths. Investigations are ongoing to unravel the tragic circumstances.
Tragedy has struck the Pilibhit district, where a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl have allegedly died by suicide, leaving the community in shock. Police officials revealed that the incidents, which occurred consecutively, are possibly linked to a romantic relationship between the two individuals.
The girl, a resident of Piprabhagu village, reportedly consumed poison on Tuesday morning. Despite being rushed to the district hospital, she succumbed during treatment, according to authorities. Meanwhile, the young man, identified as Karan from Bagwa village, disappeared on Wednesday following news of the girl's funeral, only to be found later, having hanged himself in an orchard.
Sungarhi SHO Naresh Tyagi stated that initial investigations point towards a love affair being at the center of these tragic events. Karan had been living in Piprabhagu village at his maternal grandfather's house for three years, which is when the supposed relationship developed. Police are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the full details of the case.
