Left Menu

Tragic Love Story: Youths' Alleged Suicides Stun Community

Two adjacent villages in Pilibhit district are mourning the losses of a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl, who allegedly both died by suicide. Police suspect a romantic relationship between the two led to their deaths. Investigations are ongoing to unravel the tragic circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:15 IST
Tragic Love Story: Youths' Alleged Suicides Stun Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy has struck the Pilibhit district, where a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl have allegedly died by suicide, leaving the community in shock. Police officials revealed that the incidents, which occurred consecutively, are possibly linked to a romantic relationship between the two individuals.

The girl, a resident of Piprabhagu village, reportedly consumed poison on Tuesday morning. Despite being rushed to the district hospital, she succumbed during treatment, according to authorities. Meanwhile, the young man, identified as Karan from Bagwa village, disappeared on Wednesday following news of the girl's funeral, only to be found later, having hanged himself in an orchard.

Sungarhi SHO Naresh Tyagi stated that initial investigations point towards a love affair being at the center of these tragic events. Karan had been living in Piprabhagu village at his maternal grandfather's house for three years, which is when the supposed relationship developed. Police are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the full details of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright's Groundbreaking Venezuela Visit

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright's Groundbreaking Venezuela Visit

 Global
2
Tragic End: Police Recruitment Candidate Dies Post 1,600-Metre Run

Tragic End: Police Recruitment Candidate Dies Post 1,600-Metre Run

 India
3
West Indies Triumph Over England in Thrilling T20 World Cup Match

West Indies Triumph Over England in Thrilling T20 World Cup Match

 India
4
Tragic Confrontation: Murder in Faridabad Sparks Outrage

Tragic Confrontation: Murder in Faridabad Sparks Outrage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026