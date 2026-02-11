EU's Carbon Market Under Scrutiny: Possible Revisions Ahead

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz raised concerns on Wednesday about the effectiveness of the European Union's current carbon market. Speaking to industry leaders in Antwerp, he suggested the market might need revisions or delays if it fails to adequately reduce CO2 emissions.

The EU's carbon market is designed to decrease CO2 emissions while enabling companies to transition to CO2-free production lines. However, Merz highlighted potential shortcomings in its current implementation.

Merz urged a review of the system, stressing the importance of keeping an open mind about revising or postponing it if necessary to achieve environmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)