Election Commission Faces Roadblocks in West Bengal's Voter Roll Revision

The Election Commission has raised serious allegations against West Bengal's ruling party and government officials, claiming systematic and deliberate attempts to hinder a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in the state. In a detailed affidavit, the EC cited intimidation, interference, and even violence as tactics used to derail the process.

The Supreme Court, with a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, addressed these allegations, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. The EC's concerns were acknowledged as it accused the state government of failing to comply with its directives, such as filing necessary FIRs and deploying adequate personnel.

The situation has escalated with acts of violence, threats, and official defiance, according to the affidavit, which underscores a grave constitutional concern. The EC seeks intervention from the Supreme Court to enforce compliance and protect election officials, hoping to preserve the democratic process amidst rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)