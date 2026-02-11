Zelenskiy denies report on February election announcement
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:52 IST
Ukraine
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday denied a report by the Financial Times that he planned to announce on February 24 a presidential election and referendum on a peace deal with Russia.
Answering reporters' questions in a WhatsApp chat, Zelenskiy said elections could only be held if there was a ceasefire, and that Europe and the U.S. should work in a joint negotiating track with Moscow.
