Zelenskiy denies report on February election announcement

Ukrainian ​President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskiy on ​Wednesday denied a report ‌by the Financial Times that he planned to announce ‌on February 24 a ‌presidential election and referendum on a peace deal with ⁠Russia.

Answering ​reporters' ⁠questions in a WhatsApp ⁠chat, Zelenskiy said elections could ​only be held if ⁠there was a ceasefire, ⁠and that ​Europe and the U.S. should work ⁠in a joint negotiating track with ⁠Moscow.

