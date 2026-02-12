Left Menu

T20WC: Oman opt to field against Sri Lanka

Oman captain Jatinder Singh won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in their Group B match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday. Sri Lanka have replaced injured spinner Wanindu Hasaranga with Dushan Hemantha.

Oman captain Jatinder Singh won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in their Group B match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday. Sri Lanka have replaced injured spinner Wanindu Hasaranga with Dushan Hemantha. Teams: ====== Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana. Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Jay Odedra.

