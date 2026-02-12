T20WC: Oman opt to field against Sri Lanka

Oman captain Jatinder Singh won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in their Group B match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday. Sri Lanka have replaced injured spinner Wanindu Hasaranga with Dushan Hemantha. Teams: ====== Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana. Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Jay Odedra.

