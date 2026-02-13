Left Menu

Bengaluru: 7 killed in chain accident on Hoskote-Dabaspete highway

According to the Bengaluru police, the accident occurred near M Satyavara village on the Hoskote-Dabaspete National Highway.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 11:48 IST
Bengaluru: 7 killed in chain accident on Hoskote-Dabaspete highway
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven people have been killed in a tragic chain road accident early Friday morning on the outskirts of Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district, police confirmed. According to the police, the accident occurred near M Satyavara village on the Hoskote-Dabaspete National Highway. An XUV 700 car (KA 03 NW 0138) travelling from Hoskote towards Devanahalli first collided with a motorcycle moving ahead. The driver then lost control and crashed into a Canter vehicle.

Another car became involved in the ensuing chaos, resulting in a severe chain collision involving two cars, a canter, and a motorcycle. Six occupants of the XUV car and the motorcycle rider died on the spot. The deceased are suspected to be residents of Kothanur, Bengaluru, though their identities are yet to be confirmed.

The bodies have been shifted to Hoskote Government Hospital. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K students denied admission despite university assurance, says NC MP in Rajya Sabha

J&K students denied admission despite university assurance, says NC MP in Ra...

 India
2
Take money, its yours, but vote for TVK's 'whistle', says party chief Vijay in Salem rally.

Take money, its yours, but vote for TVK's 'whistle', says party chief Vijay ...

 India
3
Running vehicles catch fire in separate incidents in Kerala

Running vehicles catch fire in separate incidents in Kerala

 India
4
Over 32,000 cancer cases reported in recent years in J-K

Over 32,000 cancer cases reported in recent years in J-K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026