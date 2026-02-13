Left Menu

Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reactors

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:31 IST
  • Russia

​Russia will ​review nuclear safety ‌risks if ​Armenia decides to purchase and ‌build U.S.-designed nuclear reactors, Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, ‌said on Friday, the ‌state RIA news agency reported. Armenia and the United States agreed on Monday ⁠to ​cooperate in ⁠the civil nuclear sector as Washington ⁠sought to bolster ties with a ​former close ally of Russia, ⁠months after Washington brokered a peace ⁠agreement ​in the South Caucasus.

Armenia, which operates an ageing ⁠Soviet-era nuclear power plant, is looking ⁠to ⁠commission a new one.

