Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reactors

​Russia will ​review nuclear safety ‌risks if ​Armenia decides to purchase and ‌build U.S.-designed nuclear reactors, Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, ‌said on Friday, the ‌state RIA news agency reported. Armenia and the United States agreed on Monday ⁠to ​cooperate in ⁠the civil nuclear sector as Washington ⁠sought to bolster ties with a ​former close ally of Russia, ⁠months after Washington brokered a peace ⁠agreement ​in the South Caucasus.

Armenia, which operates an ageing ⁠Soviet-era nuclear power plant, is looking ⁠to ⁠commission a new one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)