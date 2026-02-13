Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reactors
Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia decides to purchase and build U.S.-designed nuclear reactors, Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, said on Friday, the state RIA news agency reported. Armenia and the United States agreed on Monday to cooperate in the civil nuclear sector as Washington sought to bolster ties with a former close ally of Russia, months after Washington brokered a peace agreement in the South Caucasus.
Armenia, which operates an ageing Soviet-era nuclear power plant, is looking to commission a new one.
