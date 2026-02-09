Left Menu

U.S.-Armenia Nuclear Deal Sparks New Era in Energy Partnership

Armenia and the U.S. have signed a significant 123 Agreement, allowing the U.S. to license nuclear technology to Armenia. This deal facilitates up to $5 billion in initial exports, aiming to diversify Armenia's energy partners and possibly reduce its dependency on Russia. The agreement is part of broader geopolitical shifts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:04 IST
In a landmark move aimed at reshaping the energy landscape of the South Caucasus, Armenia and the United States signed a pivotal civil nuclear cooperation agreement on Monday. The agreement, finalized by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, signifies a remarkable step towards diversifying Armenia's energy alliances.

The completion of what is known as a 123 Agreement enables the U.S. to legally license nuclear technology to Armenia, potentially resulting in up to $5 billion in initial U.S. exports. This agreement marks a critical effort by Washington to strengthen ties with Armenia, a nation historically aligned with Russia, amidst shifting geopolitical influences.

While no specific nuclear project has been selected, the agreement opens pathways for American companies to participate in building a new nuclear reactor for Armenia. Such a move could counterbalance Russian influence in the region, as Armenia seeks alternative partnerships to secure its energy future.

