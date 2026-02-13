Rubio to meet China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, a U.S. official said on Friday as Washington and Beijing eye a visit by President Donald Trump to China in April.
This will be at least the second in-person meeting between the top US diplomat and Wang Yi. Earlier this month, Trump held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping which the Republican president described as "very positive".
