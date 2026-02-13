Left Menu

Rubio to meet China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:31 IST
​U.S. ​Secretary of ‌State Marco Rubio ​will meet with Chinese ‌Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of Munich Security ‌Conference, a U.S. official said ‌on Friday as Washington and Beijing eye a visit by ⁠President ​Donald Trump ⁠to China in April.

This will ⁠be at least the ​second in-person meeting between the top ⁠US diplomat and Wang Yi. ⁠Earlier ​this month, Trump held a phone call ⁠with Chinese President Xi Jinping ⁠which ⁠the Republican president described as "very positive".

