Rubio to meet China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday

​U.S. ​Secretary of ‌State Marco Rubio ​will meet with Chinese ‌Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of Munich Security ‌Conference, a U.S. official said ‌on Friday as Washington and Beijing eye a visit by ⁠President ​Donald Trump ⁠to China in April.

This will ⁠be at least the ​second in-person meeting between the top ⁠US diplomat and Wang Yi. ⁠Earlier ​this month, Trump held a phone call ⁠with Chinese President Xi Jinping ⁠which ⁠the Republican president described as "very positive".

