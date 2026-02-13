Left Menu

Hardik Pandya's Stellar Show Sparks Valentine's Buzz Amid T20 Triumph

As Valentine's Day nears, Hardik Pandya captivates with an all-round performance in a T20 World Cup match against Namibia, coinciding with social media moments resonating with love. Despite a challenging phase post-separation from Natasa Stankovic, Pandya shines on the field and celebrates love with Maheika.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:01 IST
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Maheika (Image source: Hardik's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, love is making its presence felt everywhere, including in the world of sports. Cricket star Hardik Pandya has been the talk of the town, both for his exemplary performance on the field and his heartwarming displays of affection off it.

In a recent Instagram post, Pandya re-shared a heartfelt story from Maheika, who flew to Delhi to support him during his T20 World Cup face-off against Namibia. The post included a photo of Pandya holding a large bouquet of roses, captioned by Maheika as 'Man of the match of my life.'

Pandya's on-field prowess was evident during the New Delhi match, where he was named Player-of-the-Match for his remarkable contribution of 52 runs and two wickets. Even as he continues to co-parent his son Agastya with former wife Natasa Stankovic, Pandya's personal life seems to be thriving as much as his professional career, especially in light of this romantic spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

