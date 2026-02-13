Political Drama Unfolds: DMK Criticizes Actor-turned-Politician Vijay

The ruling DMK has taken a firm stance against TVK founder Vijay, accusing him of harboring ambitions to become Chief Minister while lacking genuine public service intent.

DMK leader T K S Elangovan criticized Vijay's claim of political success in the 2026 Assembly elections, likening it to past actors' fleeting political ventures. Elangovan also advocated for DMK's welfare initiatives despite BJP's opposition.

Elangovan defended the government's women-targeted schemes, explaining that the funds were advanced to preempt alleged BJP legal interference.

