Political Drama Unfolds: DMK Criticizes Actor-turned-Politician Vijay
The DMK criticized TVK founder and actor Vijay for his ambitions to become the Chief Minister, dismissing his claims of electoral success in 2026. DMK's Elangovan highlighted Vijay's lack of participation in public agitations and defended welfare schemes against opposition accusations, claiming BJP attempts to disrupt them are politically motivated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The ruling DMK has taken a firm stance against TVK founder Vijay, accusing him of harboring ambitions to become Chief Minister while lacking genuine public service intent.
DMK leader T K S Elangovan criticized Vijay's claim of political success in the 2026 Assembly elections, likening it to past actors' fleeting political ventures. Elangovan also advocated for DMK's welfare initiatives despite BJP's opposition.
Elangovan defended the government's women-targeted schemes, explaining that the funds were advanced to preempt alleged BJP legal interference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DMK
- Vijay
- TVK
- Elangovan
- assembly elections
- Tamil Nadu
- welfare schemes
- power-sharing
- BJP
- challenges
ALSO READ
Vijay's Political Bomb: Power Sharing Proposal Shakes Tamil Nadu
Rising Force: TVK's Meteoric Rise in Tamil Nadu Politics
Jose K Mani will contest upcoming Assembly elections: Roshy Augustine
Vijay claims TVK's support base surpassed 30 per cent, challenges Tamil Nadu leaders
Tamil Nadu: Scuffle breaks out outside Salem hospital after man dies during TVK chief Vijay's rally