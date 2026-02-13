Dancing into the Future: Robots Celebrate Lunar New Year in Beijing
In Beijing, humanoid robots are gearing up for the Lunar New Year celebrations, showcasing dancing, martial arts, and more. Organized by local tech companies, these robots highlight China's growing focus on robotics and AI. Despite advances, human assistance remains essential for some tasks.
In Beijing, humanoid robots are joining the city's Lunar New Year festivities, as they rehearse performances in a western Beijing mall. Clad in colorful costumes, these robots will entertain audiences with dances, martial arts, and traditional Peking Opera moves.
Organized as part of various fairs across the city, this year's event sees a significant increase in robot participation. These mechanical performers will showcase their abilities, from stacking blocks and skewering sweet snacks to playing mini-soccer games.
While advancements in AI and robotics are enhancing these performances, human assistance remains integral for tasks like dressing and maneuvering robots. China's commitment to technological innovation is evident, as the country continues to evolve and integrate robots into cultural celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
