Left Menu

Dancing into the Future: Robots Celebrate Lunar New Year in Beijing

In Beijing, humanoid robots are gearing up for the Lunar New Year celebrations, showcasing dancing, martial arts, and more. Organized by local tech companies, these robots highlight China's growing focus on robotics and AI. Despite advances, human assistance remains essential for some tasks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:03 IST
Dancing into the Future: Robots Celebrate Lunar New Year in Beijing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In Beijing, humanoid robots are joining the city's Lunar New Year festivities, as they rehearse performances in a western Beijing mall. Clad in colorful costumes, these robots will entertain audiences with dances, martial arts, and traditional Peking Opera moves.

Organized as part of various fairs across the city, this year's event sees a significant increase in robot participation. These mechanical performers will showcase their abilities, from stacking blocks and skewering sweet snacks to playing mini-soccer games.

While advancements in AI and robotics are enhancing these performances, human assistance remains integral for tasks like dressing and maneuvering robots. China's commitment to technological innovation is evident, as the country continues to evolve and integrate robots into cultural celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Future generations should remember this era as a time when India re-wrote its fate: PM Modi.

Future generations should remember this era as a time when India re-wrote it...

 India
2
Vijay's Political Bomb: Power Sharing Proposal Shakes Tamil Nadu

Vijay's Political Bomb: Power Sharing Proposal Shakes Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Antarctica's Ring of Fire: A Solar Eclipse Spectacle

Antarctica's Ring of Fire: A Solar Eclipse Spectacle

 Global
4
Mizoram Leads Northeast with Innovative Fish Canning Facility

Mizoram Leads Northeast with Innovative Fish Canning Facility

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026