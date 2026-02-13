Left Menu

Nepal Gears Up for Milestone General Elections

Nepalese Prime Minister Sushila Karki emphasizes the significance of the upcoming general elections. She encourages public participation, highlighting the elections as a crucial step in the nation's political transition. Officials stress the elections will be conducted freely and fairly amidst special circumstances, aiming to resolve current political challenges.

Nepal is preparing for pivotal general elections, with Prime Minister Sushila Karki calling for nationwide participation to ensure a successful democratic process. Karki highlighted the elections as a crucial step in resolving ongoing political challenges.

During her visit to Taplejung, she underscored the elections' role in facilitating the nation's transition to a new phase. The Prime Minister requests that all societal sectors cooperate to guarantee the elections run smoothly and peacefully.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal and Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari assured that efforts are in place for a free and fair election, emphasizing the peaceful reestablishment of constitutional order in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

