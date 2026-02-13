Left Menu

Brewers Bet on Soccer and Soft Drinks for a 2026 Turnaround

European brewers are optimistic about a recovery in 2026, leveraging events like the Soccer World Cup and diversification into soft drinks to counter previous challenges. Despite recent profit slides, the big three—Heineken, Carlsberg, and AB InBev—anticipate growth, spurred by non-beer products and easing market conditions.

Updated: 13-02-2026 18:02 IST
In an effort to rebound from a tumultuous period, major European brewers are setting their sights on 2026, banking on the Soccer World Cup and a strategic shift towards soft drinks to revitalize their fortunes. Heineken, Carlsberg, and AB InBev have all faced declining volumes, yet hope to turn the tide in the coming year.

This optimism is fueled by expectations that 2026 will be less challenging than 2025, with AB InBev's CEO Michel Doukeris pointing to events like the World Cup and increasing popularity of non-beer offerings as key growth drivers. Despite recent adversities, these brewers are seeing shares gain ground, forecasting improved conditions in markets like China and Brazil.

Analysts echo this sentiment, predicting positive volume growth for the brewers. Carlsberg, benefiting from a $4.2 billion acquisition of soft drinks maker Britvic, exemplifies how diversification can mitigate drops in beer demand. As the industry anticipates better times, some caution remains. Nonetheless, brewers are gearing up for a potentially prosperous year ahead.

