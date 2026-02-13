Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-OPEC+ leans towards resumption in oil output increases from April, sources say

Eight OPEC+ producers - Saudi Arabia, Russia, the ⁠United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria and Oman - meet on March 1. No ⁠decision ​has yet been made and talks will continue in the weeks ahead of the meeting, two of ⁠the sources said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:18 IST
EXCLUSIVE-OPEC+ leans towards resumption in oil output increases from April, sources say

OPEC+ is leaning towards resuming increases to oil output from ‌April, three OPEC+ sources said, as the group prepares ‌for peak summer demand and price strength is bolstered by tensions over U.S.-Iran relations.

The resumption of production increases will allow OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and ⁠fellow ​member the ⁠UAE to regain market share at a time members such as Russia, ⁠Venezuela and Iran contend with Western sanctions and a series of ​setbacks restrain Kazakh output. Eight OPEC+ producers - Saudi Arabia, Russia, the ⁠United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria and Oman - meet on March 1.

No ⁠decision ​has yet been made and talks will continue in the weeks ahead of the meeting, two of ⁠the sources said. OPEC and authorities in Russia and Saudi Arabia ⁠did not reply ⁠immediately to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Rounds: Experimental drug doubles survival of ovarian cancer patients in trial

Health Rounds: Experimental drug doubles survival of ovarian cancer patients...

 Global
2
Cheating case: Delhi court to continue hearing bail plea of Satya Prakash Bagla on February 16

Cheating case: Delhi court to continue hearing bail plea of Satya Prakash Ba...

 India
3
London's FTSE indexes subdued as investors assess AI concerns; defence stocks gain

London's FTSE indexes subdued as investors assess AI concerns; defence stock...

 Global
4
Dabur India's Rs 400 cr factory to create over 250 jobs in TN

Dabur India's Rs 400 cr factory to create over 250 jobs in TN

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026