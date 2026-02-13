Left Menu

U.S. Military Successfully Transfers ISIS Detainees to Iraq

U.S. military forces have successfully completed a mission to transfer over 5,700 Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq. The 23-day operation, which began on January 21, ensured that these ISIS fighters were safely relocated to Iraqi custody, according to U.S. Central Command.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. military forces have accomplished a significant mission in the Middle East, completing the transfer of thousands of Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq.

The mission, spanning 23 days, began on January 21 and resulted in the safe relocation of more than 5,700 adult male ISIS fighters.

U.S. Central Command announced the successful execution of this operation, emphasizing its strategic importance in managing ISIS detainees and maintaining regional security.

