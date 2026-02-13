Reviving Trans-Atlantic Trust: A Call from Munich

At the Munich Security Conference, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed the importance of mending trans-Atlantic ties, following a year of strained relations due to the Trump administration's actions.

The conference, hosting top US and European officials, serves as a platform to address such rifts and revitalize trust between allies.

With US Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading the American delegation, nations hope for a focus on collaborative global security efforts, amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)