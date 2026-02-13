Left Menu

Reviving Trans-Atlantic Trust: A Call from Munich

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the need to repair and revive trans-Atlantic trust between the US and Europe during the Munich Security Conference. The conference highlighted the strained relations from the previous year under the Trump administration and discussed NATO and global security issues prominently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:37 IST
Chancellor Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

At the Munich Security Conference, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed the importance of mending trans-Atlantic ties, following a year of strained relations due to the Trump administration's actions.

The conference, hosting top US and European officials, serves as a platform to address such rifts and revitalize trust between allies.

With US Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading the American delegation, nations hope for a focus on collaborative global security efforts, amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

