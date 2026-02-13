SEBI's Push for Ease in Stock Broking: New Reporting Relaxations Proposed

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is moving towards simplifying trading operations with its latest proposal aimed at easing reporting norms for stock brokers. The proposed changes include notable exemptions for certain demat accounts held by brokers who are also primary dealers.

SEBI's draft circular outlines that these brokers will now be required to report only those bank accounts actively used for stock broking. Additionally, while all demat accounts must be accurately tagged, those used exclusively for non-broking activities by such brokers will be exempt from this requirement.

This initiative seeks to reduce regulatory burdens, ensuring that operations are both efficient and compliant. SEBI is inviting public feedback on these proposals until March 6, encouraging stakeholders to engage in the regulatory discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)