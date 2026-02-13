Merz Calls for Transatlantic Reset Amid Global Power Shifts

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, called for Europe to enhance its strength and renew its relationship with the United States. He underscored the importance of transatlantic cooperation in an era he described as fraught with great power politics and a crumbling global order.

Merz highlighted confidential discussions with France about nuclear deterrence, emphasizing the need for Europe to carve an independent path while maintaining alliances with the U.S. He rejected the harsh rhetoric from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who criticized European leaders for suppressing free speech and failing on immigration.

Amid multiple global conflicts and shifting geopolitical landscapes, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed Merz's sentiments, advocating for a re-examination of U.S.-Europe ties. This comes as tensions rise from ongoing conflicts and significant changes in global trade, underscoring the necessity of strong transatlantic relations.