Bengaluru Bans Meat Sale for Mahashivaratri

The Greater Bengaluru Authority has announced a total ban on animal slaughter and meat sales within its jurisdiction for Mahashivaratri on Sunday. This directive, issued by the Animal Husbandry Department, calls for strict compliance from citizens and meat vendors to honor the religious observance.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority has declared a comprehensive ban on the slaughter of animals and the sale of meat within its jurisdiction during the festival of Mahashivaratri, according to officials on Friday.

This directive, issued by the Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department of the GBA, will take effect as the festival falls on Sunday.

Officials have appealed to both citizens and meat vendors to adhere to this restriction in a show of respect for the religious occasion.

