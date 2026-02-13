AIIMS New Delhi Pioneers Face Transplantation in India

AIIMS, New Delhi, has made a groundbreaking announcement as it becomes the first hospital in India to introduce face transplantation, a complex reconstructive surgery. The Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery at AIIMS is setting up a registry for patients with severe facial deformities, many of whom suffer from conditions affecting vital facial functions.

In collaboration with Dr. Indranil Sinha from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, an intensive cadaveric workshop and training program is being organized at AIIMS. This initiative includes hands-on practice and interdisciplinary discussions across various medical fields, underscoring the hospital's commitment to providing advanced holistic rehabilitation to patients.

Dr. Maneesh Singhal, head of the department at AIIMS, emphasized the importance of such surgeries for patients who have exhausted other surgical options. The hospital's partnership with global leaders and its adherence to international standards set a promising course for the future of face transplantation in India.