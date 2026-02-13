Atrocities in El Fasher: RSF Under UN Scrutiny
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that Rapid Support Forces in Sudan committed atrocities in El Fasher. These acts potentially constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to the report. The UN's findings highlight the severity of violence and the human rights implications in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:19 IST
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights revealed shocking claims on Friday about the actions of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's city of El Fasher.
A report by OHCHR outlines widespread atrocities, suggesting these activities reach the threshold of war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity.
The findings underscore the gravity of the violence in the region, drawing international attention to Sudan's ongoing human rights crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)