Polarized Views: Trump's Greenland Gambit Raises Eyebrows

A recent poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center indicates that President Donald Trump's attempt to gain control over Greenland has not been well-received, with approximately 70% of U.S. adults disapproving. Notably, this includes many Republicans, a rare decline in support within his base on key issues.

This move by Trump, aimed at bolstering national security against threats from Russia and China in the Arctic, contrasts with his general foreign policy approval, which remains steady. Even among his typically unwavering admirers, the Greenland initiative marks a divergence.

The poll, which surveyed 1,156 adults with a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points, suggests younger Republicans, in particular, disapprove of the president's strategy. The controversy emphasizes trans-Atlantic tensions, as Western leaders gather to discuss security at the Munich Conference.