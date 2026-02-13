Tragedy Strikes: Electrician Fatally Shot Over Wedding Lighting Dispute
An electrician named Barkat was tragically shot and killed during a wedding ceremony near Pataudi after a dispute over lighting installation. Three individuals have been accused, with one arrested. The incident unfolded due to a firearm discharge allegedly handed over during the event, sparking a police investigation.
An electrician was fatally shot at a wedding ceremony near Pataudi following a dispute over lighting installations, police reported on Friday. The controversy led to an altercation, resulting in gunfire that claimed the life of Barkat, a resident of Mathura district.
On Thursday, while Barkat was fulfilling his duties for Shri Shyam tent house, an argument escalated when a reportedly intoxicated youth fired a gun, striking the electrician. Quick attempts to save Barkat proved futile, as doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival at the hospital.
An FIR was filed against three suspects: Amandeep, Sahil, and Harsh (21). Harsh, who has been taken into custody, stated during questioning that the firearm, handed to him for photography purposes, accidentally discharged. Authorities continue their search for the remaining two accused.
