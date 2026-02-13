Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Electrician Fatally Shot Over Wedding Lighting Dispute

An electrician named Barkat was tragically shot and killed during a wedding ceremony near Pataudi after a dispute over lighting installation. Three individuals have been accused, with one arrested. The incident unfolded due to a firearm discharge allegedly handed over during the event, sparking a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:46 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Electrician Fatally Shot Over Wedding Lighting Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An electrician was fatally shot at a wedding ceremony near Pataudi following a dispute over lighting installations, police reported on Friday. The controversy led to an altercation, resulting in gunfire that claimed the life of Barkat, a resident of Mathura district.

On Thursday, while Barkat was fulfilling his duties for Shri Shyam tent house, an argument escalated when a reportedly intoxicated youth fired a gun, striking the electrician. Quick attempts to save Barkat proved futile, as doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival at the hospital.

An FIR was filed against three suspects: Amandeep, Sahil, and Harsh (21). Harsh, who has been taken into custody, stated during questioning that the firearm, handed to him for photography purposes, accidentally discharged. Authorities continue their search for the remaining two accused.

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian-American Fund Sees Overwhelming Interest with 60 Proposals

Ukrainian-American Fund Sees Overwhelming Interest with 60 Proposals

 Ukraine
2
Mukkamalla and Ranjane Propel USA to Competitive Score

Mukkamalla and Ranjane Propel USA to Competitive Score

 India
3
USA's Cricket Revival: Mukkamalla's Power-Packed Performance Shines

USA's Cricket Revival: Mukkamalla's Power-Packed Performance Shines

 India
4
Students Secure Victory: Andaman Colleges To Remain With Pondicherry University

Students Secure Victory: Andaman Colleges To Remain With Pondicherry Univers...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026