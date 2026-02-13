Supreme Court Overturns Fugitive's Anticipatory Bail: A Legal Landmark

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has nullified a high court order that had granted anticipatory bail to a murder suspect who evaded capture for six years.

The court stated that allowing legal leniency for absconders undermines the justice system, noting that such decisions set a 'bad precedent' by incentivizing law evasion.

This case dates back to a violent 2017 political clash in Madhya Pradesh, with the court now directing the suspect to surrender within four weeks, affirming no exceptional grounds were present for anticipatory bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)