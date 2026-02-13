Tarique Rahman: Navigating Bangladesh's Political Resurgence
Tarique Rahman has become the new face of Bangladesh's political scene, leading the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to victory after two decades out of power. Returning from self-exile, Rahman navigated the BNP through complex political landscapes to a landslide win, becoming the next prime minister.
Tarique Rahman, after 17 years in self-exile in London, has emerged as Bangladesh's new political force, leading the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) back to power after two decades.
Rahman's return was marked by personal tragedy, yet he quickly assumed leadership, steering the BNP amidst a politically turbulent backdrop. Under his guidance, the BNP garnered significant parliamentary seats, signaling a significant political shift.
Despite corruption allegations in the past, Rahman's approach has since evolved. He focuses on reconciliation and strategic international partnerships, aiming to stabilize Bangladesh's fragile economy and political framework.
