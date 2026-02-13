Tarique Rahman: Navigating Bangladesh's Political Resurgence

Tarique Rahman, after 17 years in self-exile in London, has emerged as Bangladesh's new political force, leading the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) back to power after two decades.

Rahman's return was marked by personal tragedy, yet he quickly assumed leadership, steering the BNP amidst a politically turbulent backdrop. Under his guidance, the BNP garnered significant parliamentary seats, signaling a significant political shift.

Despite corruption allegations in the past, Rahman's approach has since evolved. He focuses on reconciliation and strategic international partnerships, aiming to stabilize Bangladesh's fragile economy and political framework.

