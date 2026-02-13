Rapid Response Contained Train Fire at Lower Parel

A fire broke out inside a double-decker coach of a long-distance train at the Lower Parel workshop of Western Railway on Friday morning. The incident occurred at 11:14 am and was swiftly handled by emergency teams, who extinguished the blaze by 11:40 am, according to an official report.

Luckily, the fire led to no injuries. The coach was unoccupied at the time, aiding the quick containment of the flames. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire to prevent future occurrences.

While the rapid response ensured the situation was under control within half an hour, the exact source of the incident is yet to be determined, sparking discussions on safety protocols within the railway system.