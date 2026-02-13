Inflation Dynamics: U.S. Consumer Prices Experience Unexpected Shift

Consumer prices in the U.S. rose less than anticipated in January, with underlying inflation firming as businesses adjusted their pricing. This development, coupled with a steady labor market, could lead the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged in the near term.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a 0.2% rise last month, following an unrevised 0.3% advance in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists had predicted a 0.3% increase. The data was slightly delayed due to last week's government shutdown.

Inflation, measured year-on-year, rose by 2.4% through January, reflecting a decrease from December's 2.7%. Despite volatility in CPI data from previous government shutdowns, core CPI for January was still robust, rising by 2.5% over 12 months. Experts anticipate inflationary pressures persisting due to tariff impacts and currency depreciation.

