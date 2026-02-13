Left Menu

Global Currencies Steady as Inflation Eases, Yen Shines

The U.S. dollar remained stable against global currencies after January's inflation data suggested potential steady interest rates from the Federal Reserve. The Japanese yen saw significant gains following political developments, while other currencies like the euro and Swiss franc had minor fluctuations against the dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:46 IST
The U.S. dollar exhibited minimal movement against global currencies on Friday, prompted by inflation data undershooting expectations for January. This development indicates that the Federal Reserve may maintain its current interest rate. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen recorded its most substantial weekly gain in a year as a result of political events.

Consumer price increases of 0.2% were lower than the 0.3% economists had forecast, with the euro slightly down at $1.1863. However, the euro was poised for a weekly uptick. The dollar weakened against the Swiss franc too, mirroring market anticipation for new central bank directives on interest rates.

With the yen at the forefront of currency trading due to the recent political climate, its weekly gain was at 2.64%, the highest since early the previous year. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar experienced slight losses but remained a top performer given the Reserve Bank of Australia's recent stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

