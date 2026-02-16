Left Menu

AI Revolution: Empowering Indian Startups to Achieve Global Dominance

Artificial Intelligence is set to elevate Indian startups' global reach, supported by government policies and Fund of Funds 2.0, according to Sanjiv Singh from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. At the AI Impact Summit 2026, he emphasized AI's role in enhancing productivity without causing job disruption.

Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant push for Indian startups, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to expand their global influence, bolstered by the government's strategic policy support and the newly announced Fund of Funds 2.0. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), stressed AI's crucial role in boosting India's international stature.

'AI is designed to aid humankind, not replace it. Indian startups, with government backing, are well-positioned to harness AI to improve their global standing,' Singh stated, at an event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). 'In the analytical segment, India is already among the elite globally,' he noted, while emphasizing continued efforts to enhance AI capabilities.

Specifically catering to deep-tech and AI startups, the Union Cabinet-approved Fund of Funds 2.0 offers financial provisions without disclosed allocations, facilitated by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). Singh addressed concerns over potential job losses, comparing AI advances to past technological breakthroughs like Excel and Word, which ultimately proved instrumental in improving productivity.

The AI Impact Summit, akin to the Startup Mahakumbh under the Startup India initiative, serves as a platform for stakeholder interaction, deepening collaboration and enabling AI-based startups to align with global trends. 'Through these engagements, stakeholders can collectively strengthen the AI ecosystem, fostering innovation and global reach,' added Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

