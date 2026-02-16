Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Deficit to Surplus

In a significant budget session in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state has transitioned from a revenue deficit to a surplus, marking a significant fiscal milestone. Over nine years, strategic governance has propelled Uttar Pradesh from the shadows of economic backwardness to becoming an economic powerhouse in India.

Crediting the "double-engine government," Chief Minister Yogi emphasized the role of clear policy and strong leadership in transforming Uttar Pradesh. By shedding its former image, the state has emerged as a substantial contributor to India's economy. He highlighted how previously narrow governmental agendas had jeopardized the state's prosperity but expressed optimism due to the current administration's policies.

CM Yogi outlined significant advancements, including over 2.19 lakh police recruitments with a focus on women's empowerment, and mandated forensic evidence for severe cases. The Safe City project and robust cyber policing reinforce these developments. Zero-tolerance policies have fostered communal harmony since 2017, with a growing temple economy and historic attendance at religious events further showcasing the state's progress.

