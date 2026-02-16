Aye Finance's Muted Market Debut: Shares Dip Slightly Below Issue Price

Aye Finance, a non-banking financial company, witnessed a subdued stock market launch with shares closing just below their issue price of Rs 129. The stock listed at Rs 129 on both the NSE and BSE, but ended the day slightly down at Rs 128.80 on NSE and Rs 128.90 on BSE. This dip represented a marginal decline of 0.16% on NSE and 0.08% on BSE.

Despite this tepid start, Aye Finance's IPO was fully subscribed last week, with a price band set between Rs 122-129 per share. The Rs 1,010-crore IPO included a fresh equity issue valued at Rs 710 crore and an offer for sale totaling Rs 300 crore by existing shareholders. The company plans to channel the IPO proceeds to reinforce its capital base, enabling future business and asset expansion.

Aye Finance, classified as a middle-layer NBFC, caters to micro and small enterprises—a segment often overlooked by traditional banks. As of September 30, 2025, the company operated in 18 states and three Union Territories, with a customer base of 5.9 lakh and assets under management worth Rs 6,027.6 crore.